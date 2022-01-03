On To the Next One: 2021 predictions recap

With 2021 being such a wacky year in the world of mixed martial arts, we felt it was important to look back at the predictions that were made heading into one of the most memorable years in the history of the sport.

In part one of our two-part predictions extravaganza, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee look back on some of the responses they had to listener questions in regards to what 2021 was going to bring. Topics include Conor McGregor’s activity for the year, whether or not Jon Jones would fight Israel Adesanya, for the heavyweight title, or at all in 2021, the return of the PFL finding success, Patricio Pitbull’s Bellator championship status, Khamzat Chimaev, Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz competing, who will end the year as UFC champions, whether or not our bold predictions came true, and much more.

In addition, we will need you help for part two: Our 2022 predictions extravaganza episode. Submit your “buy or sell” questions the same way you send your matchmaking thoughts to Mike or AK on Twitter, Instagram, or email by Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 — and, please, be as creative as you’d like.

