Bellator 273 video: Chris Gonzalez obliterates Saad Awad with head kick in 36 seconds

Chris Gonzalez bounced back from his first career loss in emphatic fashion.

Gonzalez faced 37-fight veteran Saad Awad in a lightweight preliminary bout at Bellator 273 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. After testing the waters with a head kick attempt in the opening seconds, Gonzalez attempted it once again — this one landing with impeccable timing — and dropped Awad instantly. The Team Alpha Male product bounced and referee Jason Herzog had seen enough just 36 seconds into the fight.

After winning his first five Bellator appearances, which included a third-round finish of Roger Huerta at Bellator 255, Gonzalez faced Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 263 this past July and was finished via TKO in the first round. With the win, “CG” improved to 7-1 overall.

Awad suffers another setback after having his five-fight winless streak snapped in his most recent bout against Nate Andrews with a first-round finish at Bellator 259 this past May — his first win in nearly three years.