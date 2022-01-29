Video: Kevin Holland taps internet troll after online challenge accepted

Kevin Holland is always the guy making jokes. But he doesn’t suffer fools lightly, especially when they target him on social media.

Holland on Saturday documented the result when an internet troll who apparently believed his jiu-jitsu skills superior to the UFC veteran issued an online challenge – and wouldn’t let up when he didn’t get a response.

“Still ducking me...p*ssyass,” wrote the person, identified in his Instagram profile as Jayden Draper (an account that appeared to match Draper’s was set to private).

According to Ariel Helwani, Holland made an example out of Draper by paying for his bus ticket and a hotel room to get him to Fort Worth, Texas, Holland’s home city and home of Travis Lutter Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

When Holland finally got on the mat with his online foe, things went about as you’d expect.

Check out the video below.

Vs how it’s going….

1 troll down, way too many more to go! #CallBigMouth pic.twitter.com/clypr4Lqwq — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) January 29, 2022

“#CallBigMouth,” Holland tagged his post. Several of his UFC colleagues cheered him on.

Holland is set to return to octagon in the welterweight division when he takes on Alex Oliveira at UFC 272. He originally was scheduled to rematch Kyle Daukaus at UFC Vegas 42 after their first bout ended in a no-contest, but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.

UFC 272 takes place March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a grudge match between former teammates and rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.