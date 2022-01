PHOENIX — Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky previews his upcoming Bellator 273 title unification bout against Ryan Bader, discusses Bader’s skill set and why he’s not worried about a hostile hometown crowd after Bader’s last loss, and more.

Bellator 273 takes place Saturday, Jan. 29, at Footprint Center. Moldavsky looks to continue his unbeaten 6-0 Bellator run in the main event.