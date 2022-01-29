Bellator 273 Results: Bader vs. Moldavsky

MMA Fighting has Bellator 273 results for the Bader vs. Moldavsky fight card Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
In the main event, Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky attempts to unify the belt against undisputed champ Ryan Bader, who returns to heavyweight after losing the light heavyweight title and falling short in the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix. Moldavsky, a student of Fedor Emelianenko, has won his past six bouts including his interim title win over Tim Johnson.
In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson takes on Islam Mamedov.
Check out the Bellator 273 results below.
Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky
Ben Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov
Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis
Preliminary Card (YouTube at 7:30 p.m. ET)
Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola
Dalton Rosta vs. Duane Johnson
Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt
Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco
Loading comments...