Bellator 273 Results: Bader vs. Moldavsky

MMA Fighting has Bellator 273 results for the Bader vs. Moldavsky fight card Saturday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

In the main event, Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky attempts to unify the belt against undisputed champ Ryan Bader, who returns to heavyweight after losing the light heavyweight title and falling short in the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix. Moldavsky, a student of Fedor Emelianenko, has won his past six bouts including his interim title win over Tim Johnson.

In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson takes on Islam Mamedov.

Check out the Bellator 273 results below.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Ben Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov

Henry Corrales vs. Aiden Lee

Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis

Preliminary Card (YouTube at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola

Saad Awad vs. Chris Gonzalez

Dalton Rosta vs. Duane Johnson

Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt

Lucas Brennan vs. Ben Lugo

Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco

Sullivan Cauley vs. Ben Parrish