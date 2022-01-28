Tyson Fury set to make more than $32 million for heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is set to cash in big for his next fight.

The heavyweight boxing champion is expected to earn a base purse of more than $32 million for his upcoming bout against interim champion Dillian Whyte, which will serve as a title unification fight for the WBC belt. The news comes following a record-breaking purse bid on Friday which saw Queensberry Promotions owner Frank Warren bid $41,025,000 for the collision between high-profile Englishmen, edging out a bid of $32,222,222 from Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn in the largest purse bid in boxing history.

Fury is slated to receive 80 percent of the total purse value — approximately $32,820,000 — while Whyte is set to receive the other 20 percent, $8,205,000.

The announcement comes less than a week after UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou earned a $600,000 purse for his title unification win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The lead-up to the bout was dominated by conversation about Ngannou’s dissatisfaction with his UFC contract. The heavyweight champion has publicly called for an opportunity to box Fury in a crossover match, and Fury has welcomed the challenge on social media.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) is coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Deontay Wilder capped by his roller-coaster October 2021 victory over the American, which many hailed as one of the best heavyweight boxing matches of the last decade.

Whyte (28-2), a former MMA fighter and kickboxer, avenged his loss to Alexander Povetkin in his most recent outing, defeating the Russian via 4th-round TKO in March 2021 to recapture the WBC interim heavyweight title.

A venue and date for Fury vs. Whyte has yet to be determined.