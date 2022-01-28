ONE Championship video: Zhang Lipeng lights Ruslan Emilbek Uulu up with knockout combination

What. A. KNOCKOUT Zhang Lipeng puts Ruslan Emilbek Uulu's lights out with a CRAZY two-punch combo! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONEOnlyTheBrave | How To Watch: https://t.co/xAruwVtftU pic.twitter.com/kKvjD3GYtg

Zhang Lipeng won big and then cashed in big at ONE’s latest show.

The veteran lightweight needed just 36 seconds to dust Ruslan Emilbek Uulu at Friday’s ONE Championship: Only the Brave event in Singapore as he landed a two-punch combination that sent Emilbek Uulu crashing to the mat.

Watch the stunning finish above.

Afterwards, it was announced on the broadcast that Zhang was awarded with a $50,000 prize for his highlight-reel knockout.

Zhang has now won three straight fights and he is on a 23-2-1 tear since parting ways with the UFC in 2015.

Also making major waves in the ONE cage on Saturday were heavyweight kickboxer Rade Opacic and welterweight Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

Opacic went to town on the body of opponent Francesco Xhaja and the series of punches left forced a third knockdown and an automatic TKO stoppage in the second round. A $50,000 bonus was also awarded to Opacic for the powerful finish.

Tetsuka’s finish saw him put short-notice replacement Edson Marques away with a stinging left hand and he capped off his performance with a lively celebration.

That’s two straight wins now for Tetsuka.

Marques was stepping in on less than a week’s notice as a replacement for Zebaztian Kadestam, who was forced to withdraw due to a non-COVID-related illness.