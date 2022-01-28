Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman announced for UFC Vegas 49

Misha Cirkunov has another chance to score his first win at 185 pounds.

The UFC announced Friday that Cirkunov (15-7) will fight Wellington Turman (17-5) at UFC Vegas 49 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Feb. 26.

This new matchup keeps both fighters active after Cirkunov and Turman saw recent matchups fall through. Cirkunov was to fight Makhmud Muradov on Feb. 26 before Muradov was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury, while Turman lost a booking at UFC 270 when opponent Rodolfo Vieira withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

Cirkunov was unsuccessful in his first middleweight fight after dropping down from the light heavyweight division, losing a split decision to Krzysztof Jotko in October. The Latvian-Canadian is just 2-5 since winning his first four UFC fights.

Turman snapped a two-fight skid in August with a split decision win over Sam Alvey. His UFC record sits at 2-3.

UFC Vegas 49 is scheduled to be headlined by a potential No. 1 lightweight contender bout as Beneil Dariush fights Islam Makhachev.