Paul Craig targeted to face Nikita Krylov at UFC London

Paul Craig looks to continue his winning ways at UFC London.

The Scotsman looks to extend his unbeaten streak to six fights when he squares off against Nikita Krylov in a light heavyweight contest at UFC London in the O2 Arena on March 19.

The UFC made the announcement Friday morning.

Craig (15-4-1) has won three straights fights and his last two wins were by knockout over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Jamahal Hill. In his past five outings, Craig has gone 4-0-1 with only a split draw in his first fight with Rua interrupting his win streak. Craig is currently the No. 15 light heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

Krylov (26-8) has alternated wins and losses in his past six fights. He lost to Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 20 last February. “The Miner” holds recent victories over Johnny Walker and Ovince Saint Preux.

A heavyweight contest between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall is expected to headline the event.