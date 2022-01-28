Jake Paul releases ‘diss track’ video targeting Dana White, Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal

The Jake Paul Dana White Diss Track has landed.

After teasing the release of a new rap aimed at the UFC president earlier this week, Paul uploaded the song Friday via his YouTube channel. The music video features a cameo from Bellator champion and former UFC champion Cris Cyborg, who interacts with an obvious White stand-in, before Paul launches into his rap.

Watch the full video above.

Related Bet on UFC Fight Night at DraftKings Sportsbook

In the lyrics, Paul takes aim at not only at White, but several prominent fighters that Paul has previously taken shots at before including Conor McGregor (to which a sizeable portion of the song is dedicated to), Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as White’s close friends and business partners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta.

The song opens with Paul rapping, “Now everybody from the UFC, put your motha f*ckin hands up and follow me” followed by the refrain “F*ck Dana. F*ck Dana White.” Other lyrics include various personal attacks directed at White and McGregor.

Paul has become a polarizing figure in the combat sports world as he has ventured into a career as a professional boxer. The YouTube star is 4-0 as a pro, with knockout victories over retired MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Those crossover bouts placed him in the same orbit as White and Paul has used the publicity to call for improved fighter conditions and compensation, specifically in the UFC.

Paul’s diss track closes with a spoken word section in which Paul implies that the feud with White is far from over: