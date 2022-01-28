Eagle FC 44 Results: Spong vs. Kharitonov

MMA Fighting has Eagle FC 44 results for the Spong vs. Kharitonov event Friday night from the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Fla.

In the main event, Tyrone Spong returns to the MMA cage for the first time in almost nine years to face Sergei Kharitonov in a heavyweight contest.

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans ended his retirement and will face Gabriel Checco in the co-main event. Evans last competed in mixed martial arts at UFC 225 on June 9, 2018. He lost his final five fights in the Octagon, but has a 19-8-1 career record.

Check out Eagle FC 44 results below.

Full card (FLXcast app at 6 p.m. ET)

Tyrone Spong vs. Sergei Kharitonov

Rashad Evans vs. Gabriel Checco

Ray Borg vs. Cody Gibson

Ramazan Kuramagomedov vs. John Howard

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani

Arman Opsnov vs. Dylan Salvador

Yorgan De Castro vs. Shaun Asher

Miles Hunsinger vs. Demarques Jackson

Shawn Bunch vs. Firdavs Khasanov

Loik Radzhabov vs. Zach Zane

Sitik Muduev vs. Ayadi Majdeddine