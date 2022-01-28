MMA Fighting has Bellator 273 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

In the main event, undisputed heavyweight champ Ryan Bader and interim champ Valentin Moldavsky cannot weigh more than 265 pounds, the maximum allowed for their Bellator heavyweight title fight.

The Bellator 273 ceremonial weigh-ins are below.

Get Bellator 273 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 10 p.m. ET)

Ryan Bader (232.2) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (234.4)

Benson Henderson (155.8) vs. Islam Mamedov (155.6)

Henry Corrales (145.8) vs. Aiden Lee (145.8)

Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Jaleel Willis (170.2)

Preliminary Card (YouTube at 7 p.m. ET)

Enrique Barzola (136) vs. Darrion Caldwell (135.8)

Saad Awad (156) vs. Chris Gonzalez (155.6)

Dalton Rosta (184.6) vs. Duane Johnson (185.6)

Nikita Mikhailov (135.6) vs. Blaine Shutt (134)

Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Ben Lugo (146)

Weber Almeida (145.2) vs. Fabricio Franco (151.2)*

Sullivan Cauley (205.8) vs. Ben Parrish (205.2)

*Fabricio Franco missed the featherweight limit by 5.2 pounds for his bout with Weber Almeida. The bout has been cancelled, per commission officials.