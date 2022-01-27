Chael Sonnen has all charges dismissed in misdemeanor battery case in Las Vegas

Misdemeanor battery charges against Chael Sonnen were dismissed in a Las Vegas court on Thursday.

According to online court records, the case was closed with charges “dismissed by court without prejudice,” meaning it can potentially be re-filed at a later date. ESPN initially reported the news.

The three-time UFC title contender was handed five separate citations for misdemeanor battery following an alleged incident this past December at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.

Initially, Sonnen was given the citations after Las Vegas Police responded to a call at the hotel and determined there were five separate victims in the alleged incident. Police said Sonnen was issued the citations and then escorted off the Luxor property. He was never actually arrested or placed in jail.

A previous report from TMZ stated that Sonnen was seen “banging on the door of a hotel room” and then engaged in a physical altercation with a couple. No injuries were reported by any party.

A 49-fight veteran, Sonnen spent most of his career competing in the UFC, where he was a three-time title challenger with a long rivalry against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Sonnen retired from active competition in 2019 and currently works as an analyst for both UFC and Bellator broadcasts. He recently joined the team at Eagle FC, where he will work an event on Friday night in Miami.