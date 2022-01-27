Jeremy Stephens parts ways with UFC after 34 fights

Jeremy Stephens is no longer part of the UFC roster after “Lil’ Heathen” completed his contract this past July and ultimately did not re-sign with the promotion.

UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

Stephens (28-19, 1 no contest) leaves the company on a six-fight winless skid capped off by a submission defeat to Mateusz Gamrot. His previous losses include a decision to former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and prospects like Zabit Magomedsharipov and Yair Rodriguez.

Stephens holds the record for the fourth most appearances in UFC history with 34 bouts and almost six and a half hours spent in action and he also ranks in the top five with the most decision wins (16), knockdowns (18) and Fight of the Night bonuses (7).

The 16-year veteran, who turns 36 in May, competed as a featherweight and lightweight during his long UFC career, scoring key wins over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Gilbert Melendez, Renan Barao, Cole Miller, Darren Elkins and Marcus Davis.

Damon Martin contributed to this report.