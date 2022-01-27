Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento booked for April 23 UFC card, Jessica Andrade vs. Amanda Lemos set as main event

Tanner Boser and Rodrigo Nascimento will collide in a heavyweight bout at UFC’s show on April 23, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

The Fight Night card will be headlined by a previously-reported strawweight bout between heavy-hitters Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos, MMA Fighting has confirmed following a report from Combate. Andrade and Lemos are coming off wins over Cynthia Calvillo and Angela Hill, respectively.

Boser (20-8-1) stopped Ovince St. Preux in the second round in his most recent bout this past June, bouncing back from consecutive decision defeats to Andrei Arlovski and Ilir Latifi.

“The Bulldozer” is 4-3 under the UFC with a trio of knockouts to his credit, including stoppages over Brazilian heavyweights Philipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa.

Nascimento (8-1, 1 no contest) returns to the cage following a six-month doping suspension after failing a drug test for ritalinic acid, a metabolite of the banned stimulant methylphenidate. “Ze Colmeia” had his win over Alan Baudot overturned to a no-contest.

The 29-year-old went 1-1 in his previous UFC bouts, defeating Don’Tale Mayes prior to a first-round stoppage loss to Chris Daukaus. “Ze Colmeia” entered the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series, submitting Michal Martinek in July 2019.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.