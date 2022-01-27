Paddy Pimblett’s return vs. Kazula Vargas among additions to UFC London fight card

Despite some early confusion, Paddy Pimblett’s sophomore octagon appearance is set.

Promotional officials announced on Thursday that Pimblett will face Kazula Vargas at the UFC’s return to London, which takes place March 19 at the O2 Arena. MMA Fight Club was first to report the booking.

Earlier this month in an interview with Barstool Sports, UFC president Dana White said that Pimblett’s opponent would “probably” be Jared Gordon, although sources close to the situation — as well as both managers involved on social media — told MMA Fighting that bout had not been discussed.

Pimblett had a breakout performance in his octagon debut at UFC Vegas 36, stopping Luigi Vendramini in the first round after facing some adversity. “The Baddy” was won three straight and looks to build upon the incredible momentum he’s built.

After dropping his first two UFC bouts, Vargas found himself in the win column when he earned a unanimous decision against Zhu Rong at UFC 261 this past April.

In addition, promotional officials also announced a flyweight bout between Molly McCann and Luana Carolina.

UFC London will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall.