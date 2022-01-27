Francis Ngannou isn’t budging at all after retaining his UFC heavyweight title this past weekend.

This week on Between the Links, the panel will discuss Ngannou’s title defense at #UFC270, his unbelievable interview on The MMA Hour and what his future may look like, Dana White’s response to why he didn’t put the belt on Ngannou following his win over Ciryl Gane, whether or not the UFC should book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 right away, excitement levels for #Bellator273 and Eagle FC’s next event going down this weekend, and more.

Mike Heck will moderate the grudge match between MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee and Eric ‘New York Ric’ Jackman.

