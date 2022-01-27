We Got Next: Vanessa Demopoulos, Victor Henry, Matt Frevola and Pat Downey

UFC strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos had an unforgettable night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. this past Saturday.

Demopoulos (5:08) kicks off this week’s edition of We Got Next to recap her comeback submission win against Silvana Gomez Juarez at UFC 270, talks getting rocked early and not remembering a pocket of time in the fight, what went through her mind when she got the tap, her memorable post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, her decision to quit exotic dancing prior to the bout, and more.

Pat Downey (31:04) discusses officially making the transition to MMA and signing with Bellator, if there were any other suitors before coming to that decision, wanting a wrestling or grappling match with Khamzat Chimaev, if he thinks Jordan Borroughs will fight in MMA, and his plans to debut sooner rather than later.

Matt Frevola (48:47) recaps his crazy first-round TKO win over Genaro Valdez at UFC 270, talks his belief he should have the most knockdowns in a round record by himself, why he had no issue with Mike Beltran’s stoppage, not getting a bonus and what he said to Sean Shelby after the event, and officially hitting the free agent market.

Finally, Victor Henry (1:09:28) discusses his upset victory over Raoni Barcelos at UFC 270 in his promotional debut, if the fight played out the way he expected it to, being a massive underdog, his message to the media about being more well-versed outside of the UFC, Joe Rogan giving him some shine after the win. and when he hopes to return to the octagon.

Listen to the latest episode of the We Got Next podcast below. All episodes can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.