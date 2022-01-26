Charles Oliveira defends lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

Charles Oliveira is expected to put his lightweight title on the line against Justin Gaethje at the upcoming UFC 274 card scheduled on May 7.

Multiple sources close to the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday after UFC President Dana White first announced the fight via ESPN.

The location for the May 7 card was originally expected in Brazil, but it appears those plans have changed with UFC 274 likely shifting back to the U.S. A final destination for the event is still to be determined.

The fight serves as Oliveira’s second title defense after he dispatched Dustin Poirier this past December with a third-round submission to cement his place atop the 155-pound division.

Oliveira has now won 10 straight fights, including additional victories over Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.

As for Gaethje, he will attempt to become UFC champion for the second time in his career. The battle-hardened vet looks to build off his previous showing, a “Fight of the Year” performance against Chandler that ended with a unanimous decision. The win secured his place as the No. 1 contender.

Gaethje has gone 5-1 in his past six fights with his only loss during that time coming to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje later confirmed the fight online, referencing a previous comment about a “riot” if he didn’t fight for the title next.

The new fight booked between Oliveira and Gaethje is expected to serve as the co-main event for UFC 274 with light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira facing Jiri Prochazka in the headliner.