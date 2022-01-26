Reaction: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje fireworks official for UFC 274

Charles Oliveira has his first title defense of 2022 on the books — and it’s a fight that has fans excited.

Former UFC interim champion Justin Gaethje is set to challenge Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 274. After initially being rumored to land on UFC’s return to Brazil, the event is now expected to take place May 7 at a location and venue yet to be determined.

UFC 274 will be be a championship double-header, as UFC light heavyweight king Glover Teixeira is also slated to make the first defense of his unexpected title reign against MMA Fighting’s No. 2 light heavyweight in the world, Jiri Prochazka.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee react to the booking, discuss the opening betting lines, the timing of the announcement, give early predictions and more.

