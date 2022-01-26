 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Report: Justin Gaethje critical of his own ‘boring’ fight against Michael Chandler, wants to fight Charles Oliveira in Brazil

UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2 Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Justin Gaethje holds himself to a higher standard of violence than most.

Gaethje is arguably the most exciting fighter in UFC history, having secured 10 post-fight bonuses in his nine UFC fights, six of which have been Fight of the Nights. He also won Fight of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018 for his bouts against Michael Johnson and Dustin Poirier respectively, and this past year, Gaethje added another Fight of the Year honor to his mantle for his win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. But though the bout was good enough to be voted Fight of the Year, it wasn’t good enough for Gaethje himself.

“To be completely honest with you, I feel like that was kind of a boring fight when I was in there,” Gaethje told BT Sport. “Yeah, it just makes no sense. It’s the first time I’ve ever wanted to win more than to knock somebody out. So yeah, it was not good. I didn’t like it. I want to go back to just wanting to hurt somebody and finish them. But now that I have won, I got my title shot, I can go back to how it should be.”

While Gaethje may be a bit disappointed with the process, he certainly isn’t upset with the result. The win over Chandler has positioned Gaethje as the next title contender at lightweight, following Charles Oliveira’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier earlier this month. And with the UFC rumored to be returning to Brazil in May for a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka, Gaethje is hoping to make it a title fight doubleheader.

“I want to go down to Brazil,” Gaethje said. “I want to fight in the chaos. If you go back and listen to my earlier interviews, I said I wanted to go to the enemy territory, like Brazil, and fight in that chaos. Them screaming ‘I’m gonna die,’ 20,000 people, I am 100 percent confident that when I’m done, they’ll love me....

“There’s a card in Brazil, May 7th. I want to fight the Brazilian champion in Brazil. I want the chaos.”

