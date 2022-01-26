The MMA Hour with Brandon Moreno, Fernand Lopez, Bobby Lashley, and Jimmy Smith

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: Veteran MMA commentator Jimmy Smith stops by to discuss the latest in the sport, his move to WWE, and more.

1:30 p.m.: WWE and Bellator star Bobby Lashley previews his championship match against Brock Lesnar at Saturday’s Royal Rumble, gives an update on his MMA career, and more.

2 p.m.: MMA Factor head coach Fernand Lopez reflects on UFC 270, Ciryl Gane’s decision loss to Francis Ngannou, and more.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno returns to look back at UFC 270, his decision loss to Deiveson Figueiredo, what’s next, and more.

3 p.m.: GC returns to give his best bets of the combat sports weekend.

3:20 p.m.: I answer your questions in the latest round of On the Nose.

