Chris Curtis vs. Dricus Du Plessis set for UFC 273

Two streaking middleweights will collide at UFC 273.

A matchup between Chris Curtis and Dricus Du Plessis has been set for the April 9 pay-per-view, sources confirmed to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck on Tuesday.

Curtis (28-8) will look to continue his winning ways after emerging as one of 2021’s best stories with his underdog UFC run.

After a roller-coaster career outside of the octagon which included multiple retirements, the 34-year-old veteran finally made his promotional debut with back-to-back short-notice victories over Phil Hawes and Brendan Allen in late 2021. Despite being a heavy underdog in each bout, Curtis won both via highlight-reel knockouts.

He’ll now face another highly-touted prospect in Du Plessis (16-2), a 28-year-old middleweight who has also won his first two UFC bouts via knockout.

Hailing from South Africa, Du Plessis has finished all 16 of his professional victories. He holds a notable 2018 win over current KSW two-division champion Roberto Soldić.

UFC 273 is expected to be headlined by a pair of title fights: Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung, as well as the long-awaited rematch between bantamweights Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.