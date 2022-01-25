Guinean prospect Lamo Mohamed Camara signs with UAE Warriors, faces SBG’s Kenny Mokhonoana in March

Lamo Mohamed Camara is gearing up for his first fight overseas.

Camara, the Guinean prospect whose story of sneaking onto a cargo ship in Africa to ultimately realize his MMA dream was profiled by MMA Fighting, is scheduled to face Kenny Mokhonoana at the upcoming UAE Warriors show in Abu Dhabi on March 20, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. A featherweight with a 4-1 record, Camara trains with coaches Andre Pederneiras and Luiz Dorea in Brazil.

UAE Warriors has yet to officially announce the March 20 event.

Mokhonoana, of Straight Blast Gym Ireland, has gone 2-0 so far as a professional MMA fighter after an 11-6 amateur career in Ireland. “Black Diamond” scored both of his professional victories by way of submission.

“Tell him I’m the king,” Camara told MMA Fighting on Tuesday. “I’m the best of my generation. I’m a legend in formation. There’s only one king. I rule the octagon.

“Write that down. I’ll be the best of all-time. I know because I know. No one can stop me. He’s no match for me. I’ll go there and break everyone up. I’m the motherf*cking champ.”