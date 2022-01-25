UFC 270 fight night weights: Deiveson Figueiredo gained over 19 pounds in 24 hours

The fight night weights for the athletes competing at UFC 270 this past weekend have been released by the California State Athletic Commission with several fighters going over the 15-percent weight gain that could have led to bouts being cancelled.

According to the bout sheet provided to MMA Fighting by the commission, new UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo gained 19.2 pounds between his weigh-in on Friday and then setting foot in the cage to do battle with Brandon Moreno on Saturday.

That’s a 15.5 percent weight gain after Figueiredo hit the scale at 124 and then weighed 143.2 pounds on fight night.

Figueiredo has struggled in the past with cutting down to the flyweight limit and the California State Athletic Commission could potentially recommend him moving up a division due to how much weight he gained ahead of his fight, although it seems highly unlikely he’ll be going anywhere now that he’s champion again.

As for Moreno, he gained 12.2 pounds and went into the octagon weighing 136.2 pounds, which was only 9.8 percent higher than when he stepped on the scale at 124 pounds.

The biggest percentage weight gain on the entire card came from bantamweight fighter Cody Stamann, who stepped on the scale at 135.5 pounds and then gained a whopping 23.5 pounds to enter the cage at 159 pounds for his fight with Said Nurmagomedov.

That was a 17.3 percent weight gain for Stamann, who ultimately lost the fight by submission in the first round.

The main event fighters didn’t really face many issues considering it was a heavyweight bout but Francis Ngannou jumped up 3.4 pounds from 257 pounds at the weigh-ins to 260.4 pounds on fight night. Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane actually lost weight after he hit the scale at 247 pounds and then fought at 245 pounds the next night.

Under the rules by the California State Athletic Commission passed in 2019, fighters adding over 10-percent of their weight could result in the commission recommending a fighter move up a division when competing in California again.

Here are the full fight night weights for UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane along with the percentage gained between the two weigh-ins.

MAIN CARD:

Francis Ngannou (257 pounds to 260.4 pounds = 3.4%) vs. Ciryl Gane (247 pounds to 245 pounds = -0.8%)

Brandon Moreno (124 pounds to 136.2 pounds = 9.8%) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (124 pounds to 143.2 pounds = 15.5%)

Michel Pereira (170 pounds to 184 pounds = 8.2%) vs. Andre Fialho (169.5 pounds to 179.6 pounds = 6%)

Cody Stamann (135.5 pounds to 159 pounds = 17.3%) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136 pounds to 148.8 pounds = 9.4%)

Michael Morales (170 pounds to 190.4 pounds = 12%) vs. Trevin Giles (170 pounds to 182.2 pounds = 10.7%)

PRELIMS

Raoni Barcelos (135 pounds to 150.6 pounds = 11.6%) vs. Victor Henry (135.5 pounds to 148.5 pounds = 9.6%)

Jack Della Maddalena (170.5 pounds to 189 pounds = 10.9%) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5 pounds to 189.6 pounds = 11.2%)

Tony Gravely (135.5 pounds to 148.8 pounds = 9.8%) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136 pounds to 157.8 pounds = 16%)

Matt Frevola (154.5 pounds to 175 pounds = 13.3%) vs. Genaro Valdez (155 pounds to 167 pounds = 7.4%)

Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.5 pounds to 132.2 pounds = 14.5%) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5 pounds to 128.5 pounds = 11.3%)

Kay Hansen (125 pounds to 133.2 pounds = 6.6%) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125 pounds to 136.8 pounds = 9.4%)