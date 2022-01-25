Video: Eagle FC release cinematic trailer for U.S. debut

The Chase Is ON! #EagleFC44 : Spong vs Kharitonov | Friday, Jan 28 | 6pm EST LIVE and FREE on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/hrtnzV423W

Eagle FC is going big for its first show in the U.S.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s MMA promotion debuts on American soil on Jan. 28 at FLXcast Arena in Miami and a cinematic trailer starring headliners Sergei Kharitonov and Tyrone Spong was released Thursday.

Watch the video above.

In the slickly produced trailer, Kharitonov and Spong get the call to meet in the cage and both forcefully commandeer vehicles to make it to the designated location. The action concludes with a tense face-off.

Kharitonov (33-9, 2 NC) and Spong (2-0) are set to meet in the Jan. 28 main event.

Kharitonov got back in the win column in November with a first-round TKO of Fabio Maldonado, while Spong fights in MMA for the first time since August 2013. A famed kickboxer, Spong has most recently been competing in boxing matches since 2015, compiling a 14-0 pro record.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans fights Gabriel Checco in the co-main event.

Eagle FC 44 airs live on FLXCast.