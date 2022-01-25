UFC Vegas 48 poster released featuring Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev

The War of Rafaels has an official poster.

The UFC has released the poster for UFC Vegas 48, which features lightweights Rafael dos Anjos (30-13) and Rafael Fiziev (11-1) facing off ahead of their main event matchup on Feb. 19.

Your RDA v Fiziev poster is official



This is going to be some fight pic.twitter.com/6YRRSE6oJj — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 25, 2022

Fiziev — the No. 11 lightweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — called for a bout with No. 8 dos Anjos following his third-round knockout of Brad Riddell in December, openly challenging the former UFC champion to decide who is the best Rafael in MMA.

This will be dos Anjos’ first fight in over a year as a booking with Islam Makhachev at UFC 267 in October fell through when dos Anjos withdrew due to an injury. It was the third time that he and Makhachev had been scheduled to fight. In his most recent outing in November 2020, “RDA” defeated Paul Felder by split decision.

See the updated UFC Vegas 48 lineup below (bout order still to be determined):

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

Kyle Daukaus vs. Julian Marquez

Alexander Romanov vs. Ilir Latifi

Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger

Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula

Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader