Nathaniel Wood vs. Liudvik Sholinian added to UFC London

Nathaniel Wood has a homecoming appointment for his next fight.

The UFC announced Tuesday that Wood (17-5) will fight recent The Ultimate Fighter 29 cast member Liudvik Sholinian (9-2-1) at the promotion’s upcoming London event on March 19. MMA reporter Al Zullino was first to report the matchup.

A trio of previously reported bouts were also made official: The main event, Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall, plus Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker and Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev.

Wood, who fights out of London, is looking to break out of a 1-2 slump. “The Prospect” entered the UFC in 2018 with a five-fight win streak and finished his first three opponents inside the octagon before losing to John Dodson. He rebounded with a unanimous decision win over John Castaneda, but lost a decision to Casey Kenney in his most recent outing at UFC 254 in October 2020.

Sholinian books his second UFC fight after a semifinal finish in the TUF 28 bantamweight tournament. Prior to filming the show, Sholinian won four straight fights. In his UFC debut this past September, he lost a unanimous decision to the undefeated Jack Shore.

UFC London is set to take place at The O2 Arena.