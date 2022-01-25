PFL announces Challenger Series matchups for first two events, women’s lightweight roster

Matchups are set for the PFL’s first Challenger Series events.

On Monday, the league announced its lineups for the upcoming Challenger Series cards that are scheduled to air in February and March on the Fubo Sports Network. Light heavyweights will compete for a PFL contract at the Feb. 18 event, while welterweights get their opportunity on Feb. 25. Women’s lightweights will compete on March 4, with matchups still to be determined for that card.

All three shows will take place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.

Headlining the Feb. 18 card is a light heavyweight matchup between undefeated Floridian Josh Silveira (7-0) and Mohamed Juma (8-2), who hails from South Sudan. In Silveira’s most recent fight, he captured a vacant LFA middleweight title with a unanimous decision win over Jared Revel.

The Feb. 25 main event sees welterweights Jarrah Al Silawi (16-3) and Michael Lilly (7-6) face off. Al Silawi has been a standout in the Brave CF promotion, while Lilly has competed for the Titan FC promotion in the U.S.

The names announced for the March 4 lightweight card include Cynthia Vescan, who represented France in freestyle wrestling at the 2012 London Olympics. Vescan was supposed to make her pro MMA debut at a PFL event in August of last year, but withdrew for undisclosed reasons.

Also competing at 155 pounds for a PFL contract are American wrestler Jackie Cataline Surber (pro debut), German judoka Julia Dorny (2-0), City Kickboxing product and recent American Top Team trainee Michelle Montague (10-1 amateur), Czech Republic’s Martina Jindrova (3-2), Portugal’s Jacqueline Cavalcanti (2-0), undefeated amateur Jeslen Mishelle (5-0) and recent Bellator and Invicta FC competitor Olivia Parker (4-2).

Challenger Series fighters will compete for two kinds of PFL contracts, either becoming a participant in the league’s upcoming 2022 season or earning a developmental deal. Only eight fighters (one per week) will earn a contract, with a rotating panel of celebrities helping to decide who makes it to the league. Boxing legend Mike Tyson and NFL stars Todd Gurley and Ray Lewis have already been announced as guests.

See the full lineup for the first two Challenger Series shows below:

PFL Challenger Series 1 - Feb. 18

Josh Silveira vs. Mohamed Juma

Alexander Poppeck vs. Taylor Johnson

Joao Paulo Fagundes vs. Bruce Souto

Simeon Powell vs. Karl Williams

PFL Challenger Series 2 - Feb. 25

Jarrah Al Silawi vs. Michael Lilly

Dilano Taylor vs. Mark Martin

Carlos Leal vs. Socrates Pierre

Lucas Barbosa vs. Troy Green