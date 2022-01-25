PFL announces multi-year broadcast deal with ESPN

The PFL is back on ESPN.

The league announced Tuesday that it has renewed its broadcast partnership with “The Worldwide Leader in Sports” and will continue to air events on the network’s ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ platforms.

According to a press release, seven 2022 regular season events as well as the entire playoffs are expected to air on ESPN and be simulcast on the ESPN+ streaming service. Additional coverage will air on ESPN2.

“After two successful years of providing fans with premium MMA content alongside ESPN, PFL is proud to extend and expand our agreement,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said in a press release. “As MMA continues to evolve as a sport and rights property, our differentiated product and unique approach will help shape its path forward and in 2022 fans can expect more events, matchups between the world’s best fighters and innovative content than ever before.”

“As the home of combat sports, ESPN looks forward to continuing to deliver exciting, live PFL events and powerful storytelling to fans, across all platforms,” ESPN Vice President of Programming and Acquisitions Matt Kenny said.

ESPN first began airing PFL programming in February 2019. Previously, the league had a broadcast partnership with NBC Sports.

Tuesday’s release describes the renewed deal as “a new, multi-year media rights agreement that will see expanded coverage on ESPN linear networks and ESPN+.”

The PFL regular season is scheduled to begin on April 20.