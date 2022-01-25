Ex-WSOF two-division champ, UFC veteran David Branch signs with ONE Championship

Former two-division World Series of Fighting champion and multi-time UFC veteran David Branch has found a new fighting home after inking a deal to join the roster at ONE Championship.

Branch’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

“I’m so grateful to ONE and Chatri [Sityodtong] for giving David the opportunity and I believe you will see a reinvented David Branch,” Abdelaziz said about the signing.

Branch, 40, first came to notoriety back in 2010 when he first competed with the UFC. At the time, the Renzo Gracie black belt amassed a 2-2 record with the promotion but then left the UFC before eventually signing with World Series of Fighting in 2012.

It was there Branch put together the most impressive streak of his career with 10 consecutive wins while claiming titles at both light heavyweight and middleweight.

He eventually returned to the UFC, but after picking up a win over Krzysztof Jotko in his first fight back, Branch suffered a loss to former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. He picked up a stunning knockout win over Thiago Santos before dropping his last two fights with the promotion prior to his release.

Now, Branch will look to get back in the win column while joining the roster at ONE Championship.

At this time, there’s no word when Branch will debut but ONE Championship has been putting together a busy schedule for 2022 with several events already planned.