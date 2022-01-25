Fighter vs. Writer: Curtis Blaydes addresses Francis Ngannou’s future in UFC; Ryan Bader details plans to stay at heavyweight

On episode 20 of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes joins the show to help breakdown the UFC 270 main event where Francis Ngannou successfully defended his title with a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane. Blaydes will gives his thoughts on Ngannou’s performance and how he was able to turn to his wrestling to beat Gane when the early knockout didn’t happen.

Blaydes will also discuss Ngannou’s ongoing battle with the UFC over his contract and the pursuit of a lucrative boxing match against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader also joins the show this week to talk about his upcoming title defense against Valentin Moldavsky, what went wrong in his fight with Corey Anderson and how his days competing at 205 pounds are likely over.

Bader will also address a potential rematch against Fedor Emelianenko and what it would take for him to travel to Russia for that fight.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher