Chris Barnett set to return vs. Martin Buday at April 16 UFC event

A heavyweight fan-favorite is set to make his first octagon appearance of 2022.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Chris Barnett and Martin Buday is set for the UFC’s event on April 16 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Eurosport was first to report the booking.

After a submission loss to Ben Rothwell in his promotional debut, Barnett bounced back in a big way with a “Performance of the Night,” earning a knockout of Gian Villante at UFC 268. The breakout night for “Beastboy” went beyond his exciting fighting style at Madison Square Garden – he delighted the crowd with his dancing walkout and incredibly fun post-fight celebration. The 35-year-old has victories in three of his last four.

Buday makes his octagon debut after an impressive showing on Dana White’s Contender Series in October. “Badys” stopped Lorenzo Hood in the first round to earn his eighth straight victory, and a UFC contract to boot. Buday’s lone pro loss came to fellow UFC heavyweight Juan Espino in October 2017 on the Spain regional scene.