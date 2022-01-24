UFC releases new UFC 271 promo featuring Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker

The UFC has released a new promo video ahead of UFC 271.

In the main event of the promotion’s next pay-per-view, the middleweight championship of the world will be on the line as Israel Adesanya defends against the man he defeated for the title over two years ago, Robert Whittaker. The event takes place Feb. 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Adesanya and Whittaker headlined UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia in October 2019. “The Last Stylebender,” who entered the bout as the interim champion, defeated Whittaker via second-round KO to begin his reign as middleweight king. The No. 1 ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings has successfully defended the title three times against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

Adesanya’s quest to become a two-division champion came up just short as he lost a unanimous decision to then light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 this past March.

Whittaker has earned his way back to a rematch after picking up unanimous decision wins over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum. The No. 2 ranked middleweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, Whittaker captured his first UFC title with a unanimous decision win over Yoel Romero for an interim belt at UFC 213. He was named undisputed champion before defeating Romero a second time nearly one year later at UFC 225.

In the co-main event, Derrick Lewis gets another hometown fight as he takes on the surging Tai Tuivasa.

Watch the new UFC 271 promo in the video above.