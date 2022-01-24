Jussier Formiga books first post-UFC fight, headlines LFA 124 in February

Former UFC flyweight contender Jussier Formiga has finally booked his first fight since leaving the promotion in November 2020.

Formiga is set to headline the upcoming LFA 124 event in Phoenix, AZ, against fellow Brazilian Felipe Bunes, the company announced. The Feb. 11 card features Windson Ramos vs. Clayton Carpenter in the co-main event slot.

Arguably the No. 1 flyweight in the world before the UFC introduced the division in 2011, Formiga (23-8) went 9-7 inside the octagon and scored big wins over current UFC and Bellator champions Deiveson Figueiredo and Sergio Pettis, respectively.

Formiga was let go by the UFC after dropping three straight against Joseph Benavidez, Brandon Moreno, and Alex Perez, and admitted he “never felt truly valued” by the company.

Bunes (11-5), who fights out of Pitbull Brothers in Natal and currently trains with Henry Cejudo in Arizona, makes his first appearance under the LFA banner after tapping Mikael Silander in his final ACA bout this past September. Seven of his 11 professional wins came via armbar, including a flying armbar submission in his ACA debut in 2018.

Ramos (4-1, 1 NC) is victorious in his past four, while his opponent Carpenter (5-0) will look for his fourth LFA win. The 25-year-old has won his past two fights in a combined time of 58 seconds.