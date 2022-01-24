 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Tom Aspinall, Eric Nicksick and Kenny Florian

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I recap another exciting weekend with UFC 270, including Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 3.

1:30 p.m.: Ngannou coach Eric Nicksick returns to the show to talk about Ngannou’s win over Gane.

2 p.m.: Longtime MMA analyst and former UFC title challenger Kenny Florian breaks down the latest happenings in the sport and what he’s been up to.

2:30 p.m.: Heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall reacts to UFC 270’s headliner and previews his UFC London headliner against Alexander Volkov.

3 p.m.: Ngannou returns to the show to reflect on his performance in this past Saturday’s pivotal heavyweight title fight.

3:30 p.m.: GC returns to talk bets for UFC 270 and upcoming action for UFC Vegas 47.

4 p.m. NewYorkRic highlights the latest news and social happenings in MMA.

