The MMA Hour with Francis Ngannou, Tom Aspinall, Eric Nicksick and Kenny Florian

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I recap another exciting weekend with UFC 270, including Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 3.

1:30 p.m.: Ngannou coach Eric Nicksick returns to the show to talk about Ngannou’s win over Gane.

2 p.m.: Longtime MMA analyst and former UFC title challenger Kenny Florian breaks down the latest happenings in the sport and what he’s been up to.

2:30 p.m.: Heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall reacts to UFC 270’s headliner and previews his UFC London headliner against Alexander Volkov.

3 p.m.: Ngannou returns to the show to reflect on his performance in this past Saturday’s pivotal heavyweight title fight.

3:30 p.m.: GC returns to talk bets for UFC 270 and upcoming action for UFC Vegas 47.

4 p.m. NewYorkRic highlights the latest news and social happenings in MMA.

