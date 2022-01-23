UFC 270 post-fight show: Reaction to Francis Ngannou’s championship heart, Dana White’s absence

While many were celebrating Francis Ngannou’s successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Dana White was nowhere to be found.

Following the UFC’s first PPV event of 2022, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, Jose Youngs and Alexander K. Lee react to Ngannou’s future, whether or not Jon Jones could be in play, what White’s post-fight absence might mean, Deiveson Figueiredo regaining the flyweight title against Brandon Moreno and if a fourth straight meeting could happen, and more.

