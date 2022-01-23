UFC 270 post-fight bonuses: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 3 wins ‘Fight of the Night’

A trilogy fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno that left many pondering a fourth meeting was the “Fight of the Night” winner at UFC 270.

After five competitive rounds, Figueiredo was declared the winner via unanimous 48-47 scores, putting the UFC flyweight title back around his waist after he lost it this past year in a rematch with Moreno at UFC 263.

Figueiredo and Moreno, whose first fight ended in a majority draw, will each take home an extra $50,000 for their performances in the trilogy, the UFC announced after the event on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Two other fighters, both of whom earned finish wins, took home disclosed bonuses. Prelim fighter Vanessa Demopoulos picked up the “Performance of the Night” and a $50,000 check for her incredible comeback win, which came after she was briefly knocked silly by a right hand from Silvana Gomez Juarez. And main card combatant Said Nurmagomedov earned $50,000 for his impressive win over veteran Cody Stamann.