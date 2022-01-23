UFC 270 salaries: Francis Ngannou earns $600,000 purse for win over Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou earned a purse of $600,000 for his hard-fought decision win over Ciryl Gane on Saturday in the main event of UFC 270.

Despite entering the fight with an injured knee, Ngannou recorded the first defense of his UFC heavyweight title with a wrestling-heavy attack against the previously undefeated Gane, who took home a $500,000 purse in a losing effort.

The California State Athletic Commission released the event’s salary report on Saturday in the aftermath of UFC 270, which took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

In the co-main event, new UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo earned a $150,000 purse for his win over Brandon Moreno ($200,000) to even their trilogy at 1-1-1.

A complete list of the UFC 270 salaries can be seen below. As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as certain sponsorship incomes, pay-per-view earnings or discretionary bonuses are not publicly disclosed.