Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou’s win over Ciryl Gane in UFC 270 main event

Jon Jones couldn’t resist a tweet-along of the UFC 270 title unifier between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and he was not impressed by what he saw.

“At home, chilling,” he wrote, Jones mocked the sometimes-lumbering heavyweight headliner, which ended with a unanimous decision win for Ngannou via scores of 48-47, 48-47 49-46 in the pay-per-view headliner.

Knockout artist Ngannou showed a new wrinkle to his game, outgrappling Gane over five rounds to rebound from early trouble. But Jones showed little respect for the champ’s evolution, writing, “If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break.”

Check out Jones’ tweets below.

Yall ready for daddy lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

I love how everyone gets so impressed with the new guy lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

Lol Shit I may just enjoy retirement — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

Lol stay humble? Sure I’ll stay humble, sleeping like a baby tonight. People talk so much shit, have no clue what it takes. https://t.co/vjY24Wyo6x — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

Jones, of course, was slated to challenge Ngannou for the heavyweight title before a contract dispute derailed his career, resulting in his vacating the light heavyweight title and then sitting out as the UFC gave an interim title shot to Gane.

UFC President Dana White repeatedly put the onus of return on Jones, whose financial demands put him at odds with his longtime promoter. Jones, in turn, focused on his development as a heavyweight, putting on bulk as he readied for a return without a set date.

Before more legal troubles outside of the cage, Jones predicted a second-quarter return this year. But White recently cast more doubt on the ex-champ’s future, saying he wasn’t confident Jones would be next for the winner of the title unifier.

But as Jones wrote after the fight, the result of a meeting with Ngannou or Gane would have one ending.