Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 3 official scorecard

Fans will be talking about the UFC 270 co-main event for a long time after five epic rounds of action.

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno went the distance in their third fight, with Figueiredo earning a trio of 48-47 scores to earn a unanimous decision win and regain the UFC flyweight championship at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday.

See the official scorecard for yourself here:

Here is how the three judges arrived at their final scores for Figueiredo: Chris Crail gave him Rounds 1, 3, and 4, Wade Vierra gave him Rounds 1, 3, and 5, and Michael Bell gave him Rounds 1, 3, and 4.

The end result is Figueiredo once again becoming UFC flyweight champion after losing his title to Moreno by third-round submission at UFC 263 this past June. In their first meeting at UFC 256, Figueiredo retained the belt via majority draw.

Do you agree with the judges’ scores for the UFC 270 co-main event?