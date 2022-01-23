UFC 276 announced for July 2 along with International Fight Week

The UFC’s summertime festivities are back.

The promotion announced Saturday that UFC 276 will take place on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the 10th anniversary of International Fight Week. Last year, the weeklong fanfest was postponed until September due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

No bouts have been announced yet for UFC 276.

International Fight Week officially begins on June 26 with a full schedule still to be made official. Per a press release, a “two-day, interactive fan experience” will be hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 1 and July 2. Amateur tournaments will also take place at the venue throughout the week.

The UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will also be inducted during the week, with the exact date of the ceremony still to be determined.

Also part of the schedule are the standard UFC fight week events including a press conference and ceremonial weigh-ins.