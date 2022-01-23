UFC 270 in Tweets: Fighters react to Francis Ngannou’s new wrestling chops, win over Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou defended his belt at UFC 270 and unified the title using a weapon no one thought to be in his arsenal: grinding.

Ngannou repeatedly took down interim champ Ciryl Gane, outwrestling his former training partner in the championship rounds to earn scores of 48-47 twice and 49-46.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo retook the flyweight title in his third meeting with Brandon Moreno, which ended in unanimous scorecards of 48-47 for the Brazilian.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 270 main card.

Boring fight. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022

At the end of the day, I’m fucking them both up. — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022

Yo @JonnyBones! I think now is the time we all need definitely to see you in the mix! #UFC270 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 23, 2022

#andstill the champion @francis_ngannou great job by the champion. Who would have thought it would be wrestling and grappling that got him the victory. Congrats champ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 23, 2022

0% of people thought Ngannou should win that way! What an evolution. Congrats to the baddest man on the planet! #UFC270 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 23, 2022

That’s why I love combat sports. It’s all about betting on yourself. Your preparation and attitude when you step in to compete, is everything!! https://t.co/wbIz5pSqgl — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022

How quickly they forget champ #UFC270 — Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) January 23, 2022

Weird @danawhite isn’t there to give @francis_ngannou his championship belt — Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) January 23, 2022

One thing for sure if Francis keeps improving on his wrestling and cardio he’ll be invincible — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022

Wow! What an awesome fight!!! Can watch these guys throw down all day lol!!! #UFC270 — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) January 23, 2022

That’s a hard fight to score. Both of these guys put on a show. We need a 4th fight! #UFC270 — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 23, 2022

Great fight!! Well done lads #UFC270 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 23, 2022

A total war this 5 round, very even but I think #AndStill #UFC270 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 23, 2022

That fight was so great #UFC270 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) January 23, 2022

Moreno still the winner — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 23, 2022

Fuck it, call it a draw and run a 4th #ufc270 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 23, 2022

Let's see a 4th fight! #UFC270 — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) January 23, 2022

Those knockdowns… — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022

got a few champions in ufc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 23, 2022

Congrats to Figgy in a very close fight. Wasn’t sure which way that was going to go. Gotta do it again!#UFC270 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022

Figueiredo-Askarov

Let’s go — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 23, 2022

What an incredible fight at welterweight! #UFC270 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 23, 2022

off to those guys man!!! Great fight! #UFC270 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 23, 2022

Pereira takes the fight, you never know what he can do ‍♂️ #UFC270 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 23, 2022

Dang! Said Nurmagomedov with some razzle dazzle and a R1 sub. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 23, 2022

These Nurmagomedovs sure know how to fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022

Nasty showing from Said. Front naked choke FTW #UFC270 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) January 23, 2022

He tapped — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) January 23, 2022

Ref wants to grapple ehh — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) January 23, 2022

That was very unexpected. Giles was looking beast to start that round. #UFC270 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022