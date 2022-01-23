UFC 270 in Tweets: Fighters react to Francis Ngannou’s new wrestling chops, win over Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou defended his belt at UFC 270 and unified the title using a weapon no one thought to be in his arsenal: grinding.
Ngannou repeatedly took down interim champ Ciryl Gane, outwrestling his former training partner in the championship rounds to earn scores of 48-47 twice and 49-46.
In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo retook the flyweight title in his third meeting with Brandon Moreno, which ended in unanimous scorecards of 48-47 for the Brazilian.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 270 main card.
Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane
Boring fight.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 23, 2022
At the end of the day, I’m fucking them both up.— BONY (@JonnyBones) January 23, 2022
Yo @JonnyBones! I think now is the time we all need definitely to see you in the mix! #UFC270— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 23, 2022
#andstill the champion @francis_ngannou great job by the champion. Who would have thought it would be wrestling and grappling that got him the victory. Congrats champ!— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 23, 2022
0% of people thought Ngannou should win that way! What an evolution. Congrats to the baddest man on the planet! #UFC270— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 23, 2022
That’s why I love combat sports. It’s all about betting on yourself. Your preparation and attitude when you step in to compete, is everything!! https://t.co/wbIz5pSqgl— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022
How quickly they forget champ #UFC270— Calvin Kattar (@CalvinKattar) January 23, 2022
Weird @danawhite isn’t there to give @francis_ngannou his championship belt— Mitch Gagnon (@MitchGagnonUFC) January 23, 2022
One thing for sure if Francis keeps improving on his wrestling and cardio he’ll be invincible— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022
Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno
Wow! What an awesome fight!!! Can watch these guys throw down all day lol!!! #UFC270— The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) January 23, 2022
That’s a hard fight to score. Both of these guys put on a show. We need a 4th fight! #UFC270— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 23, 2022
Great fight!! Well done lads #UFC270— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 23, 2022
A total war this 5 round, very even but I think #AndStill #UFC270 @ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 23, 2022
That fight was so great #UFC270— Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) January 23, 2022
Moreno still the winner— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 23, 2022
Fuck it, call it a draw and run a 4th #ufc270— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) January 23, 2022
Let's see a 4th fight! #UFC270— Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) January 23, 2022
Those knockdowns…— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022
got a few champions in ufc— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 23, 2022
Congrats to Figgy in a very close fight. Wasn’t sure which way that was going to go. Gotta do it again!#UFC270— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022
Figueiredo-Askarov— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 23, 2022
Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho
Fun fight!! #UFC270— The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) January 23, 2022
What an incredible fight at welterweight! #UFC270— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 23, 2022
off to those guys man!!! Great fight! #UFC270— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 23, 2022
Pereira takes the fight, you never know what he can do ♂️ #UFC270 @ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) January 23, 2022
Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann
Dang! Said Nurmagomedov with some razzle dazzle and a R1 sub.— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 23, 2022
These Nurmagomedovs sure know how to fight— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022
Nasty showing from Said. Front naked choke FTW #UFC270— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) January 23, 2022
Impressive! #UFC270— Thiago “Pitbull” Alves (@ThiagoAlvesATT) January 23, 2022
Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles
He tapped— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) January 23, 2022
Ref wants to grapple ehh— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) January 23, 2022
That was very unexpected. Giles was looking beast to start that round. #UFC270— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 23, 2022
Smh these fighters are not complying with my bicks— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 23, 2022
