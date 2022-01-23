 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 270 in Tweets: Fighters react to Francis Ngannou’s new wrestling chops, win over Ciryl Gane

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 270: Ngannou v Gane Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Francis Ngannou defended his belt at UFC 270 and unified the title using a weapon no one thought to be in his arsenal: grinding.

Ngannou repeatedly took down interim champ Ciryl Gane, outwrestling his former training partner in the championship rounds to earn scores of 48-47 twice and 49-46.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo retook the flyweight title in his third meeting with Brandon Moreno, which ended in unanimous scorecards of 48-47 for the Brazilian.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 270 main card.

Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno

Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho

Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann

Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles

