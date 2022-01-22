UFC 270 results: Said Nurmagomedov needs just 47 seconds to tap out Cody Stamann with nasty guillotine choke

Said Nurmagomedov needed less than a minute to put Cody Stamann away with a nasty power guillotine choke on the UFC 270 main card on Saturday night.

The talented Russian came out guns blazing in the opening round as he lit up Stamann with strikes before then latching onto the guillotine choke as the bantamweights fell to the ground. It was only a split-second later after Nurmagomedov locked up the submission that Stamann was forced to tap out with the end coming at just 47 seconds into the first round.

“I’m very happy,” Nurmagomedov said after moving to 4-1 in the UFC. “I’m preparing for all three rounds but this was my old favorite choke.”

SAID NURMAGOMEDOV GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE!! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/aCHTtXfB51 — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

Nurmagomedov displayed his dominance as soon as the action got started as he blasted Stamann with a punch in the opening exchange that had the veteran bantamweight rattled immediately.

From there, Nurmagomedov went into his bag of tricks as he started throwing a wide variety of strikes including a spinning back kick that continued to keep Stamann on his heels.

In an attempt to slow down Nurmagomedov’s offense on the feet, Stamann attempted to close the distance but that backfired as he got caught in the guillotine choke that ultimate ended his night.

Nurmagomedov has been haunted by long layoffs since joining the UFC roster with just one fight in 2020 and then not competing at all in 2021 but he certainly made a big impact with his return in the New Year.

As the bantamweight division continues to add more and more contenders, Nurmagomedov is definitely a name to watch, especially after he took out a veteran like Stamann in a flawless performance.