Maycee Barber draws Montana De La Rosa at UFC event on April 23

Top prospect Maycee Barber will make her return to action against Montana De La Rosa at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event scheduled on April 23.

Multiple sources confirmed the matchup when speaking to MMA Fighting on Saturday. MMA Junkie initially reported the fight.

Following an impressive win on Dana White’s Contender Series, Barber joined the UFC roster with hopes of becoming the youngest champion in the promotion’s history. She picked up three wins in a row to start her UFC career but then Barber stumbled in her next two outings including a decision loss to Roxanne Modafferi after suffering a severe knee injury early in the fight.

Barber got back in the win column in her last fight with a split decision victory over Miranda Maverick and now she’ll look to make it two in a row when she returns in April.

As for De La Rosa, she’s been a mainstay on the UFC roster ever since appearing on The Ultimate Fighter season 21. De La Rosa has found mixed results inside the octagon but she earned a dominant TKO over Ariane Lipski in her most recent appearance in June 2021.

Now De La Rosa will clash with Barber as both fighters seek to make waves in the UFC’s flyweight division.