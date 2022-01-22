UFC 270 live blog: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

This is the UFC 270 live blog for Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho, a welterweight main card bout on Saturday’s fight card at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The 170-pound bout features the acrobatic Pereira in his seventh octagon appearance. The Brazilian has earned a record of 4-2 thus far in competition, with a three-fight winning streak – including wins over tough veterans Khaos Williams and Niko Price – leading him into Saturday’s fight.

Pereira originally was scheduled to face the highly hyped Muslim Salikhov, but after Salikhov withdrew from the event for unknown reasons, Fialho stepped up on short notice to take the bout. The UAE Warriors veteran has won his past four fights, finishing all of his opponents including UFC vets Stefan Sekulic and James Vick, and holds a record of 14-3 in professional competition. His trio of losses, meanwhile, came against UFC signees Chidi Njokuani, Anderson dos Santos Jr. and Chris Curtis.

