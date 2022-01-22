UFC 270 live blog: Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

This is the UFC 270 live blog for Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov, a bantamweight main card bout on Saturday’s fight card at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The 135-pound fight pits to fighters in one of the most talent-stacked divisions in the UFC trying to battle their way into the rankings. Stamann, the more experienced octagon competitor, has flirted with the top tier of competition, though he’s fallen short in meetings with now-champ Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera and Merab Dvalishvili that presented breakthrough opportunities. In his most recent octagon appearance this past May, he was outpointed by Dvalishvili to drop to 1-2-1 in his past four outings.

In Nurmagomedov, he meets an up-and-coming talent who’s held multiple titles in his native Russia. In four UFC appearance, the 29-year-old fighter has earned a record of 3-1 with a knockout win over Mark Striegl coming in just 51 seconds in his most recent outing in October 2020.

Check out the UFC 270 live blog.