UFC 270 live blog: Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles

This is the UFC 270 live blog for Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles, a welterweight main card bout on Saturday’s fight card at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The 170-pound fight was elevated to the pay-per-view opener after a middleweight bout between Rodolpho Vieira and Wellington Turman was cancelled due to undisclosed reasons. Giles, an officer with the Houston Police Department, returns to the octagon six months after a knockout loss to Dricus du Plessis, which snapped a three-fight winning streak. Of his five UFC wins, he has earned three by knockout and lost two by submission.

In Morales, he meets an undefeated (12-0) newcomer who earned his UFC ticket with a decision win over Nikolay Veretennikov on the Contender Series. Of the Mexico native’s wins, he’s finished 10 inside of the distance. A native of Tijuana, he trains with Xtreme Fitness Machala.

Check out the UFC 270 live blog.