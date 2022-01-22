Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka in the works for UFC 274

Glover Teixeira’s first title defense is a go.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Guilherme Cruz confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Teixeira (33-7) is expected to defend his light heavyweight championship against Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1) at UFC 274 on May 7. The news was first reported by ESPN.

The bout has been verbally agreed upon, but contracts are yet to be finalized.

Teixeira — the No. 1 light heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — won the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 267 in October with a second-round submission of Jan Blachowicz. It was the sixth straight win for Teixeira, who became UFC champion in his second bid for the title. At 42, Teixeira became the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. His octagon record stands at 16-5.

Since joining the UFC in July 2020, Prochazka (currently ranked No. 2) has continued his torrid run through the light heavyweight division, scoring highlight-reel knockouts of Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir. Overall, the Czech standout and former RIZIN champion has won 12 straight fights dating back to December 2015.

A location for UFC 274 is still to be determined.