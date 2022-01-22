The Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo full fight video features the first two showdowns between the flyweight stars.

Deiveson Figueiredo was the UFC flyweight champion and making his second title defense at UFC 256 on Dec. 12, 2020. Figueiredo and Moreno battled to a majority draw (48-46, 47-47 x2) in the main event. Figueiredo was deducted a point for a groin strike during the contest that proved to be the difference, but Figueiredo retained the belt since it was a draw.

You can watch Figueiredo vs. Moreno 1 above.

Six months later, Figueiredo and Moreno clashed again - this time at UFC 263. Moreno made sure this was not going to the judges, earning a third-round submission win (rear-naked choke) at the 2:26 mark and becoming UFC flyweight champion.

You can watch Figueiredo vs. Moreno 2 below.

The third meeting between Moreno and Figueiredo will be tonight at the Honda Center in Anaheim at UFC 270.